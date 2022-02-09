iOS 15.4 Beta 2 now available, is there anything new in this version?

It is the case of Face ID unlock with face mask even for Apple Pay and without the need for a mask, although it is only valid for iPhone 12 and 13. Other notable novelties are those of d disable notifications when running shortcuts or meet us with activate Share Play from the share menus.

At the time of publishing this news, a few minutes have passed since the launch of the betas, so we have not yet had time to test it. A priori, not too many changes are expected, but if there are, we will update this note. In any case, we can attest that the same novelties as in the previous one are still present.

For iPad there are also interesting news such as being able to control the brightness of the Magic Keyboard from Control Center or customize corner gestures when using Apple Pencil. Although, without a doubt, its greatest novelty goes hand in hand with macOS 12.3 with the new Universal Control that allows you to use a Mac and an iPad with the same keyboards and mice.

For systems such as watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4, we have not found relevant news in either the first beta or the latter. It seems that for these devices they will focus more on improving performance and removing bugs.

Possible release date

This is the big million dollar question and, despite the fact that Apple does not confirm it, we can get an idea. If everything continues as before, these new versions of software would reach the public between March and April. In fact, it may be March if Apple finally celebrates an event on March 8, as some analysts like Mark Gurman say.

In any case, we will be waiting for new indications by which to know when they will be launched. We understand that news such as the mask is interesting, but we recommend waiting. In the end, betas are unstable versions that, no matter how well they work, can always cause problems and it ends up being more practical to stay on the latest stable ones, which in this case is iOS 15.3.