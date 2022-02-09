In Puebla they regained the respect of Liga MX

Puebla had made a habit of appearing far from the leading role in Mexican soccer, from being one more competitor in the MX Leaguebut that inertia began to change in the last year and a half, where he not only became a constant in Liguillas, but also a competitor that earned the respect of rivals.

Emanuel Gularte, today one of the most attractive defenders in the MX League and who came to the Stripe In January 2020, he explained that this was precisely one of the objectives that they put on the table and today he sees that ideal fulfilled, although there are still steps to be taken.

“It was one of the goals of the previous year: regain that prestige and that healthy respect of the rivals. Neither do we feel more than anyone else nor do we feel that they are afraid of us, because that is not the case, but we do feel that when they are going to confront us they know it’s going to be a tough game. It is the respect that we had planned to recover and thank God it was given. Today we have other goals and we know what the way is, “she explained in an interview with Mediotiempo.

For the second consecutive day, the sweet potato team appears on top of the table thanks to the 10 points he adds and his best goal difference compared to Atlas (+6 and +4 respectively), although within the squad it is a secondary issue, since their greatest satisfaction is confirming that their process is well under way.

“We don’t even talk about it, that’s just to fill the eye. The only thing we comment on is to talk about what was done well. We are also focused on what was not done in a good way, which was many things. We know that the tournament is very hard, that we have things to attend to and we are doing it because we want to be as accurate as possible. We have a goal and already in Liguilla we will go for the final goal, ”he assured.

The foregoing, however, does not mean that they disdain seeing themselves at the top and even Emma admits that “it’s cute”, a perception that he shares with coach Nicolás Larcamón; it is only insisting on the idea of ​​not clouding yourself with results that will be of no use if the closure is not ideal.

“Yes, we are very happy, but more than the position, it is because of the team’s performance, knowing that there are many things that we have to continue working on and polishing. That the team is more solid and that it flows more with the ball. We keep our feet on the ground“, Held.

In the orbit of Uruguay national team and other great clubs

With 24 years old, gularte is part of a rich litter of players that is headed by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham) and Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), so it still looks far from reaching its peak in football, to the extent that it has already been on the radar of clubs like Independent at the end of 2020 and National just a few months ago.

However, he points out that now he only has to achieve the group objectives outlined with the Stripe to then think about taking another step forward, in which it would also be part of the Uruguay national teamwhich doesn’t seem too far off because diego alonso placed him on the pre-list to face the last two days of the tie heading to qatar.

“Obviously it is always very nice, if one has been doing things very well teams are set and they want to contract the services of one, but that I don’t lose focus”, pointed out the young man who handcuffed a couple of weeks ago Andre-Pierre Gignacone of the most powerful strikers in Mexico.