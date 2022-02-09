This Tuesday has been a very special day at Real Madrid, although the protagonists in social networks have not been their soccer players or what has happened in the locker room but their respective partners and the event that has brought some of them together. At a dinner hosted by the media Mina Boninojournalist and partner of Fede Valverde, up to seven couples of Real Madrid players have come to enjoy dinner at a well-known Madrid restaurant.

Up to seven couples met

Without revealing too many details of which restaurant was chosen for the occasion, we have been able to learn that the Argentine journalist has been responsible for bringing together several of the pairs of merengue players. In addition to Mina Bonino, they have attended the appointment Shalimar Heppnerpartner of David Alaba, mishel gerzigpartner of Thibaut Courtois, sandra garalpartner of Marco Asensio, luanaRodrygo’s partner, Karoline Limapartner of Militao and Daphne Canizarespartner of Dani Carvajal.

All of them have wanted to show off the good atmosphere they have and how much they have enjoyed this evening this Tuesday night. And it is that if we already knew the excellent relationship between Shalimar Heppner and Karoline Lima, With this dinner it has been shown that the group is growing and new couples from the Real Madrid dressing room are joining it, although obviously not all of them.

Mina Bonino was the one who recognized that “I made a WhatsApp group with all the women in Madrid to go eat and now I’m too lazy to go eat. Always having fun.” In this way he once again brought out his usual sense of humor, to which he added a group capture of one of his messages, in which he announced his final attendance at the event: “I’m going, but try to speak Spanish because I don’t understand anything”.