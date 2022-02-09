If you want Android 12, Google will force you to have the Pixel design

Looks like the stock design of android 12 it will be a bit more popular all over the world soon. A leak that Android Police brings us talks about the arrival of an obligation to all manufacturers who want to launch Android 12 devices. This obligation is intended to expand the popularity of Material Youthe design protocol that Google has released with Android 12. For lovers of the pure android design This is great news, because the layers will have to adapt.

If Samsung or Xiaomi want Android 12, they must have Material You

At this time it is not official information, but sources confirm that Google is preparing a mandatory use of Material You. This obligation would involve introducing, yes or yes, several aspects of the new design in the mobiles that are launched with Android 12.

This would affect all android mobile manufacturers who want to have the new operating system. If you want to have the google services They must go through the hoop. What exactly should they implement?

At the moment there is talk of the adaptive color system in the interface. manufacturers would be forced to offer various color palettes depending on the predominant color of the wallpaper. That is, they must copy the characteristic of the Pixel 6 one way or another.

Its design should not be exactly the same, but it should have the same objective: that the user can change the color of the interface with recommendations according to the wallpaper you install. Despite being mandatory, it is not a problem.

Major companies like Samsung, Xiaomi or Huawei They have been working on this feature for a while now and are implementing it in some versions. It seems that Google has taken the design and some functions of Android 12 very seriously. What do you think of the situation?