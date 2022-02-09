If you upgraded your PC to Windows 11 without meeting the requirements, Microsoft will be reminding you with an alert, this is what it looks like

Windows 11 already has a couple of months between us after its official release in October 2021, where despite requesting a series of minimum requirements, including the famous TPM 2.0, Microsoft allowed it to be installed even if they were not met with all the technical specifications.

Many users at the time installed the new version of Windows in this way and pointed out that they had access to updates, which at the time it was said would only reach those who had an officially compatible system. However now Microsoft is testing a new warning for point out that the equipment does not meet the requirements.

As detailed by the user Albacore on Twitteryour computer is one of those that does not have the hardware requested by Windows 11 and found a message at the top of the Settings app which is constantly reminding you that your PC does not meet the requirements of the Operating System.

One more way to highlight that the equipment does not meet the minimum according to Microsoft

This is not the first message of this type, currently we can find a similar warning in the Windows Update section, where you remember that the computer is not eligible to receive Windows 11a message that also appears in the PC Health Check application and also before and even during the update process.



The new alert being tested in Windows 11

Until now Microsoft had not taken action against computers that do not meet the requirements, but it could well mean that the PC will stop receiving the updatesas originally announced.

However, this message may never end up being implemented, since is part of the latest experimental features found in trials for Windows 11 that might not see the light of day.

Among these changes will be improvements to the taskbar, Android apps, Task Manager, Control Panel and even changes to the blue screen of death.