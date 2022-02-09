If Solari fails, he could leave TUDN to be the new manager of Club América

From TUDN, he could end up as DT of America

February 8, 2022 2:58 p.m.

Santiago Baths he knows that he is on the ropes, so the issue of looking for a coach is within the possibilities, all because of the shake he gave Emilio Azcarraga. According to the Récord report, Emilio Azcárraga shook up the locker room.

In that sense, Santiago Baths must search. to a new coach, but in view of how the same manager has closed the doors, now the manager would consider the case of signing a TUDN analyst, who is a coach.

Therefore, there is the possibility of bringing the sports project closer to Rafael Marquez, TUDN analyst, who already has experience directing in Spain. The former captain of El Tri would thus be one of the options to reach the Coapa team.

Would Rafa Márquez accept the Águilas bench?

The former player and now football coach is finishing his studies to be a UEFA PRO coach, so among the requirements he needs is to manage in his country, so he could have an option.

