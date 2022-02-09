“I have an athlete’s complexion”: Kendall Jenner suffers a messy accident in the snow

Kendall Jenner published her first video on her official TikTok account making fun of herself with a video in which it was documented the messy accident he suffered in the snow. With an audio from a few years ago in which she presumes how good an athlete she is, the model was left in evidence.

In the middle of January, Kendall Jenner went on vacation with her boyfriend Devin Booker to Aspen, Colorado. During her stay in the cold destination, the model took a series of photos that quickly went viral, as she appears in the middle of the snow wearing only a tiny bikini and stuffed boots.

Weeks after their romantic getaway, Kendall Jenner debuted on TikTok with a short video in which the model makes fun of herself at the moment she suffers a spectacular accident while snowboarding.. In the publication that already has more than a million “likes” and more than 6 million reproductions, the model wrote: “Gives me ‘pick me’ vibes”.

Throughout her participation in her family’s reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Kendall Jenner has made comments that the public has highlighted as a “pick me” attitude. The saying is based on people behaving in a certain way to appear “different” and attract the attention of the opposite sex and thus be seen as “I’m not like others”.

In the video that quickly went viral, Kendall Jenner’s voice is heard during one of her appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” saying: “I literally have all the build of an athlete. Every blood test I’ve had has shown that I’m over the normal athletic limit.”.

After the public began to notice Kendall Jenner’s “pick me” behavior, the model decided to take it as a mockery. However, in the comments of her post they left messages like: “So she herself realizes her attitude”, “I’m glad you know”, “Posting this is very ‘pick me’ of you” Y “It’s good that you realize it, but that doesn’t make you any less insufferable.”.

See here the video of Kendall Jenner’s accident: