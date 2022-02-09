“I don’t care what I’ve done,” says Mr. Tempo about Chiquis Rivera

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Is Kanye West’s New Girlfriend a Kim Kardashian Impersonator? | You don’t escape from me

    02:44

  • “In my case it was.” Platanito confirms having worked for drug traffickers’ parties

    01:53

  • Gustavo Adolfo Infante assures that he will not rest until he sees Alfredo Adame in jail

    01:34

  • “I don’t care what that old lady said.” Mr. Tempo and Lorenzo Méndez react to Chiquis’s book

    02:17

  • “We are family”. Arturo Carmona and Cruz Martinez deny problems between them

    01:37

  • Sebastián Rulli, ‘Chicharito’ or Gabriel Soto. Who has the best abdomen? | hotter than chili

    01:29

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck waste honey on the red carpet of the premiere of ‘Marry Me’

    00:52

  • Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has a limited edition Ferrari, and he bragged about it

    01:16

  • See the stunning vacation home Natalie Portman sold for $8,000,000

    01:41

  • Kim Kardashian reveals the real reason for her divorce and her new role as a single mom

    01:36

  • Jennifer Lopez thus remembered her first love, a boy from the Bronx who has already died

    01:34

  • Anuel AA brought out his most romantic side with roses, mariachis and balloons for Yailin

    01:12

  • “I endured for love.” Chiquis talks about his relationship with Lorenzo Méndez

    03:48

  • Katy Perry reveals what happened to her wedding and what has delayed it so much

    01:05

  • Armie Hammer is focused on co-parenting with his ex-wife

    01:05

  • Jennifer Lopez is moved by the death of her ex and calls her ex-mother-in-law to offer her condolences

    01:54

  • “Pa back or park me.” Karol G throws hint for ¿Anuel?

    01:27

  • Anuel anticipates Valentine’s Day and surprises his girlfriend with balloons and flowers

    01:43

  • Kendall Jenner criticized for drinking directly from a bottle of tequila with a straw

    02:21

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker