‘I can’t do anything for him today, I’ll play and go’; CR7 upon learning of his father’s death

On September 7, 2005, Portugal played everything in Russia. The Lusitanian team had an unmissable opportunity to get their ticket to the 2006 World Cup held in Germany. The selection was directed by Luiz Felipe Scolari Y counted with a great and young world star, striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, things became extremely tense in the Portuguese concentration one day before of the party, since Cristiano’s father had passed away. Within the group everyone knew the news except for the front. no one wanted to give it to himuntil the technician took responsibility, assured for the Daily Mail.

“It was very hard. It was the moment that created a bond between us, a bond that goes beyond the coach-athlete relationship. when we got the newsbefore a match against Russia, no one knew how to tell him and no one wanted. So i told them i would do it because I knew what it was to lose a father. I had lost mine a few years earlier.”

replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









Despite the tremendous impact, the 20 year old you communicated to Scolari your desire to play against the Russian team: “Nor I can do nothing for my father today, so I’ll play tomorrow and then I’ll go“, revealed the Brazilian coach.

Finally, the Brazilian coach was full of praise for the Portugal captain:

“He is the most dedicated of all. the most talented, and it might not be. Talent is not one of the first virtues when we think of Ronaldo, but dedication is what makes him who he is. It is the first virtue when I think of him.”

​