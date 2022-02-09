How to see the Alpha Centaurids, the February meteor shower tonight

Tonight, the Alpha Centaurids reach their maximum activity and the meteor shower can be seen throughout South America.

The Alpha Centaurids are a meteor shower of low but unpredictable intensitywhich appears at the end of January and reaches its highest activity in the first half of February.

According to the International Meteor Organization, the Alpha Centaurids enter the atmosphere at about 56 kilometers per second and the shower of stars is active from January 31 to February 20, with a point of maximum activity in the night of February 8, when it will be possible to observe an average of 6 meteors per hour in a clear sky and without light pollution.

This shower of stars is best appreciated from the southern hemisphere. The further south the observer is, the better the chances of spotting a meteor on a clear night.

How to see the meteor shower Alpha Centaurids

In South America, it will be possible to observe some Alpha Centaurids once night falls. And although in the countries closest to the equator you will have to wait until dawn to observe a meteor; in chili, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and the South of Brazil The show will start at sunset.

As its name indicates, the radiant One of the Alpha Centaurids (the region in the night sky from which most meteors seem to radiate) is the constellation Centaurus, which will appear in a south-southeast direction to the observer from the southern hemisphere. However, as in all meteor showers, meteors can appear anywhere in the vault of heaven and disappear in a matter of seconds.

In central America, Mexico, U.S Y Canadathe constellation Centaurus will appear very close to the horizon and therefore the Alpha Centaurids will not be visible in the night sky.

An unpredictable meteor shower

Although not considered a major meteor shower, during their peak, the Alpha Centaurids can quadruple its activity per hour for short periods, reaching up to a few 25 meteors per hour.

Hence, to enjoy them, it is best to find a place with the less light pollution, such as rural areas and spaces outside large cities. If the sky conditions are good, the next step is to find a comfortable position, with the widest possible field of vision towards the celestial vault.

