How much is Keanu Reeves’ car worth?
Despite the fact that the Canadian actor is a fan of motorcycles, he keeps a priceless luxury classic for most mortals in his garage. He slides and knows what car it is.
Keanu Reeves became known in the world of cinema with the film ‘Speed’ who co-starred with Sandra Bullock. But his true success came from the hand of Neo in a film that broke box office records and the number of spectators who did not understand it: The Matrix. Considered one of the ‘bad-faced boys’ in the industry, he filled the faithful of this idea with arguments thanks to his passion for motorcycles.
In your personal garage keep no less than five high-end motorcycles that would be the envy of any lover of two wheels; however, and as she has been a constant throughout her career –where we can see him as an affable doctor whose heart is broken, and then as a serial killer who seeks to avenge his dog-, he does not like to be pigeonholed in any field and has also shown a good taste for cars.
Its ‘crown jewel’ is a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S whose value amounts to 407 thousand dollars. According to the magazine GQthe author wanted to get a car after filming the movies Point Break and Speedand so he ended up acquiring this classic model Type 1993. What a choice!
Any excuse is good to get on it
, once declared in an interview about this ‘vintage’ model of the German manufacturer with a sunroof and manual transmission. His love for this Porsche reached such a point that he ended up attending the Porsche Driving Experience course and later would end up winning the 2009 Celebrity Race at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.