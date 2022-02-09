How many goals has José Juan Macías scored with Chivas?

To JI osé Juan Macías the dream of playing in Europe again will have to wait and without a tentative date, For this reason, his concentration is focused on what he can contribute to the squad he directs. Marcelo Michel Leaño in the Closing Tournament 2022 where his debut is planned for the duel of the Matchday 5 next Saturday against Toluca at the Akron Stadium against the UANL Tigers.

Monday morning JJ Macías appeared at the Guadalajara airport where he was approached by various media to whom he confessed that his desire is to put himself under the orders of the Sacred Flock and with humility try to earn a place in the lineup for the rest of the contest where they have four units out of a possible nine in three games.

Given this, The scorer plans to recover his best level and be happy again, since he indicated that his greatest motivation to play soccer is to be where you are valued and you have no doubt that your home is goats, reason enough to seek as soon as possible its best performance within of the field of play that meets the expectations of the board and fans.

How many goals does JJ Macías add with Chivas?

The 22-year-old gunner left the Guadalajara team in the summer of 2021, being his best scorer with 16 goals in the last three tournaments, however from his debut to the time of his departure to Getafe from Spain, Macías adds 19 goals with the red and white shirt in Liga MX, in addition to 2 goals in the Concacaf Champions League and 2 in Copa MX.

“I am very happy to return home, beyond what was said that happened in Europe, I’m happy. I come with all the humility in the world to earn a position in Chivas. I came back by my own choice. “There are priorities in life that I want to make clear and one of them is to be happy and I find it here. I am going to leave my stage in Europe in the futureall I want is to play and be happy, and I think I’m going to take it back here “, Macías explained upon his arrival at the Perla Tapatia.