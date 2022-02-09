Health centers prescribe ivermectin for COVID

Although the federal Ministry of Health, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) English) do not recommend using ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, in Mexico City ivermectin continues to be prescribed to treat the disease.

Officially, the local Ministry of Health reported that since September of last year they stopped delivering medical kits with this medicine to patients who tested positive for COVID-19, however, this has not been a limitation for the health centers under their charge to continue. prescribing this drug not recommended or approved to treat the virus.

This is the case of Maricarmen, 43 years old, her husband and their two children, 15 and 21 years old respectively.

On January 8, the woman began to feel bad. Headache and a little fever were the first symptoms of it. To confirm that it was COVID-19, she and her 21-year-old son went to the Health Center in San Bartolo Ameyalco, in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, where they live.

They lined up outside the building waiting for their turn to be tested. 15 minutes later they received their results: both were positive.

“They told us ‘well, this is your result, you came out positive’, and right away they gave us a prescription containing the medicine… ‘take this and keep it for 14 days,’” he recalls being told.

He took the ballot with his result and a sheet where the medications he had to take and their instructions were printed.

The first drug on the list is ivermectin, the second is azithromycin, and the fourth is aspirin. Medications not recommended, moreover, by the federal government itself through the Clinical Guide for the Treatment of COVID-19 where it explains that azithromycin should never be taken and that ivermectin and acetylsalicylic acid have not shown any benefit in treatment of the illness.

As can be seen in the recipe he shared with Political Animal, These are prescriptions that are already previously printed and to which only the name of the patient and the date are given, since what Maricarmen and her son received was exactly the same.

In addition, it should be noted that the ballots —the one with the result and the prescription—, although they bear the seal of the Health Center from which they were issued, do not have the signature or name of the doctor who issued them.

When asked if a doctor had examined her before giving her the prescription, the woman confirmed that she had not. That just as she received the result and prescription, she left the Health Center.

With no doubt as to what she had been prescribed, she and her son headed to a local pharmacy where they filled the medications they requested. For both recipes, she details, she paid around 600 pesos.

Azithromycin is an antibiotic that requires a prescription to be sold. That the ballot they gave him and which lacked the name and signature of the doctor who prescribed the drugs was not an impediment to selling him everything he requested.

“No, no, I didn’t know anything about this medicine, so I was taking it as indicated in the prescription,” explains Maricarmen in a telephone interview.

Ten days later, she says, she returned to her job as a domestic worker.

Her husband and her 15-year-old son, she explains, also went for the test because they all live at the same address. Both were positive and received exactly the same ballot with the recommendation to take ivermectin, azithromycin and aspirin.

“It is very bad because they are really prescribing us a medication that is not going to help us at all for this disease, so it is not worth it either,” the woman commented after commenting that the three medications that she was prescribed and that she took are not endorsed for the treatment of COVID-19.

“The truth is that we had not checked it for the same reason that one trusts that they are treating something important, but they send us a medicine that really helps us.”

Maricarmen confirmed that she was not asked to return to the Health Center after the 14 days of illness had elapsed for follow-up.

Political Animal published that the Government of Mexico City spent 29 million pesos to buy 293 thousand boxes of ivermectin, 100 thousand of acetylsalicylic acid and 93 thousand of azithromycin, medicines not recommended or approved for the treatment of COVID-19 and that were delivered in medical kits between December 2020 and September 2021.