He turned on the networks after publishing a photo without clothes

Javier Hernandez continues to enjoy his free time before the start of the 2022 MLS season. Now the striker Galaxy he took the spotlight after posting a photo on his social networks where he is without any kind of garment and is accompanied by a screenshot of Twitter.

In the description of the image he wrote the phrase “Deep reflections or reality?accompanied by a thinking emoji. Chicharito received the support of his followers where several of his followers took good way the publication, with his own team being one of the accounts that commented on it. “Good“Wrote the Los Angeles team.

In addition, Hernandez included a screenshot of a tweet from the account called “ChichaPoet“, where you read the phrase “I was born smart son of a bitch…“. Some users showed their support by writing comments encouraging the striker Mexican, others even asked him to stop covering his private part.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez will live his third season with the Galaxybeing the last campaign the best of the national player since scored 17 timesbecoming the team’s top scorer angel team.

