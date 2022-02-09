He tired! Ricardo Montaner exploded in networks to defend the relationship between Marlene Rodríguez and Stefi Roitman

ARGENTINA – After the controversial wedding of stefi Roitmann Y Ricky Montaner, Internet users have dedicated themselves to assuming possible differences between the family. Especially between the beloved Argentina and Marlene Rodriguezthe wife of Richard Montaner. There are those who affirm that both have a terrible relationship and “can’t stand each other”.

However, the rumors seem to have boomed after the well-known presenter returned to Argentina completely alone, after her trip to Mexico as part of her honeymoon. At least that’s what the newspaper ‘Clarín’ said. And it is that the communicator seems to be publishing controversial messages on social networks.

been through Twitter that stefi Roitmann has given many signs that, in the eyes of the fans, are directed at the woman of Richard Montaner. “The strongest women are those who help each other” and “Sometimes we have to thank God for what did not happen”, were some of the tweets left by the newlywed.

In the midst of the incessant controversy, it was the same renowned interpreter of “So in love” who spoke out to try to clarify the terrible scenario in which his family has been involved. With a new pronouncement, the Venezuelan idol exploded against the assumptions that leave Marlene Rodriguez.

“But you too? I thought that nonsense and gossip were for lampoons. Do they feed the nonsense? Stef is an endearing daughter and Marlene a loving mother dedicated to making our family better every day”, was the forceful reaction of Richard Montaner before the note of the mentioned Argentine newspaper.