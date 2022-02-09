He knows that he has no hope in Qatar and renounces Gerardo Martino’s Tri

the crack that prefers to resign from the Mexican team

February 09, 2022 05:20 a.m.

The Mexican team will have another acid test before the United States at the end of March and Gerardo Martino He has to draw the eleven that he will send to seek the passage to the classification to Qatar, however, by calling his sacred cows, he leaves out real cracks.

This has upset one of them who this time resigns from the Mexican team. Jesus Crown it is clear that with Gerardo Martino the doors of the Tri are closed and that the Argentine DT prefers William Ochoa above other goalkeepers.

Chuy Corona is one of the most consistent goalkeepers in Liga MX and also has the least beaten goal, but Tata Martino does not want him in El Tri and therefore it would be clear that his time with the Mexican team it’s over

Jesús Corona, from a World Cup player to a goalkeeper coach

One of the goals you have chuy crown is to continue to be linked to the sport and he hopes that when he hangs up his gloves he will dedicate himself to teaching several young players everything he has learned in his long career.

