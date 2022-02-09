He found out that the FMF did not make the effort for Lozano and prefers to leave the Tri

They do not call Lozano and for that reason he would prefer to leave the Tri

February 08, 2022 3:50 p.m.

The Mexican Football Federation once again it shows that there are interests regarding the issue of the election of the Mexican coach, in the face of a problem that was raised with Gerardo Martino and his poor work within the Tri structure.

More Tri news:

The third sacred cow that renounces the Tri, finally understood

Now he found out the topic that he was not hired Jaime Lozano, who was within the plans of the Mexican National Team, but now he told him not everything, to take the reins of the Rayos del Necaxa team.

For this reason, a Tri footballer who considered Jaime Lozano as a coach who would change the course, however, now that the DT does not arrive, there is a player who would say no to the Tri because Martino will continue within the project.

Which player would leave El Tri after they didn’t want Jaime Lozano?

The player who would leave El Tri, realizing that Gerardo Martino will continue in the project is Carlos Salcedo, a footballer who considered having an opportunity with Jimmy Lozano, but in the end, the arrival did not materialize.

More Tri news:

They already have the new DT del Tri and he would accept the position, after Herrera’s refusal