He found out that Chuy Corona could return to El Tri and would resign in support of Ochoa

If Corona arrives at El Tri, he would leave to support Guillermo Ochoa

February 08, 2022 9:00 p.m.

Jose de Jesus Corona He brings a spectacular level, so some fans even ask him to be the starting goalkeeper for the Mexican national team. But there is an issue that must be resolved, outside of football.

Talk about Jose Jesus Crown in El Tri is to remember the controversy that was experienced with William Ochoafor the fight that broke out in Brazil 2014, when Corona lost the title to Paco Memo in the World Cup.

But if a call for Chuy Corona arrived again, one of the players who supports Guillermo Ochoa would leave, all because he would see that one of the locker room leaders would lose power with the arrival of Chuy.

Which player would leave the Tri if Chuy Corona arrives?

Andrés Guardado would say no to the Mexican national team if José de Jesús Corona arrives. Guardado is one of Ochoa’s friends, so if this call comes through, the midfielder would consider leaving El Tri to back up Paco Memo.

