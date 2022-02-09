He did not want to sell his soul, they uncover the list that was imposed on Lozano in the Tri

Lozano did not want to sell his soul to the devil

February 09, 2022 07:00 a.m.

They say that in the Mexico national team there are imposed players and perhaps this was what scared Jaime Lozano, who had everything to accept being the coach of the Mexican National Team, but said no because of the pressure and extra commitments.

According to the Chain Reaction report, the coach had in mind to resume his project, with young players who can give El Tri that new blood, who are hungry and want to succeed, but this did not come to fruition.

The issue goes through the commitments that must be fulfilled with the sponsors, thus, there was a list of imposed players who had to call the Mexican team, something that Lush he preferred not to do so and thus declined his position and went to Necaxa.

What is the list of players imposed on Jaime Lozano?

Héctor Herrera, Héctor Moreno, Guillermo Ochoa, Andrés Guardado, Jesús Gallardo and Jorge Sánchez were on the list of the elements that had to be in the Tri.

