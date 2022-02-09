HBO Max premieres in Mexico the series Animaniacs, by Steven Spielberg

For those people who grew up in the 1990s with Animaniacs and who were eager to see the new season, the wait is over, since this weekend HBO Max premiered the first 13 chapters of this reboot, which already has a third season confirmed. .

Like the original 1993 series, the show centers on the adventures of the Warner brothers Yakko and Wakko, and sister Dot, who embark on other adventures after being absent from television for 22 years, bringing with them the usual madness and chaos they create while adapting to the changes and life of the 21st century, heraldodemexico.com.mx spread.

Most episodes are made up of three shorts: two that follow the adventures of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, and the third features fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain, two lab mice, one of whom is intelligent. and wants to dominate the world, while the other is dumb and clumsy, which often ruins his friend’s plans.

The series was developed by Wellesley Wild and Steven Spielberg for the Hulu streaming service, which is only available in the United States and Japan, but in early 2021 it was announced that it would arrive through the HBO Max platform for the rest of the world. .

Last February, the premiere of a third season was confirmed, which would be arriving by 2022. However, the second season of this fun and crazy animated series is scheduled to arrive next November.