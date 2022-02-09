Halftime Show: TV Channel and Event Schedule – Super Bowl 2022 | half-time | ESPN | Aztec 7 | C.B.S. | FoxSports | Eminem | Snoop Dogg | RMMD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

The SoFi Stadium, located in the city of Los Angeles, will be the venue for Super Bowl LVI, one of the most important sporting events in the United States. In this edition the rivals will be Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The match will be played on Sunday, February 13.

LOOK – Bengals vs. Rams: day, times and transmission channels to follow the Super Bowl 2022

The superbowl It is not only known for being the final of the winner of each NFL Conference, but also for the spectacular halftime show, which presents important artists from all over the world. This edition will not be the exception.

ARTISTS THAT WILL BE AT THE HALF-TIME SHOW

The artists that will be present are the musicians Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The halftime show lasts between 13 and 15 minutes, but due to the number of guests this year, it is expected that it will last for about 20 or 25 minutes.

Through his social networks, Dr. Dre invited the public: “13-2-22 Come on!” The 53-year-old rapper also indicated that being present at the Super Bowl will be one of the biggest emotions of his music career.

Due to the importance of the Super Bowl, the artists who offer the show are world famous. In other editions were Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, U2, Prince and in one of the most recent Shakira and Jennifer López.

WHAT TIME THE SUPER BOWL STARTS

Peru – 18:30

Colombia – 18:30

Ecuador – 18:30

Mexico – 18:30

Venezuela – 19:30

Bolivia – 19:30

Chile – 20:30

Paraguay – 20:30

Argentina – 20:30

Uruguay – 20:30

Brazil – 20:30

CHANNELS TO SEE THE SUPER BOWL 2022

In Peru and other Latin American countries, the Super Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN 2. While in Mexico it can be seen on Azteca 7, ESPN, ESPN 3 and Fox Sports channels. Finally, CBS for the United States and Spain for #Vamos (Movistar).

In history, the Bengals have only made it to the Vince Lombardi Trophy game twice, Super Bowl XVI and XXIII; he lost both to the San Francisco 49ers, in the first they used their black jersey, in the second white.

Although there is no trend for Cincinnati, statistics show that in the most recent 17 Super Bowls, 14 teams that wore white jerseys were champions.