Haircuts that most favor short women

If you are petite and you are looking for a haircut that flatters you, you can take into account the following proposals that will help you look a few centimeters taller. We share the haircuts that most favor short women.

Going through the hairdresser may be your best option to gain height and look more stylized. According to professional stylists, there are haircuts that make you look taller, ideal for those who are less than 1.60 centimeters tall.

The haircuts that most favor short women are:

pixie

This cut beautifies the face and is an infallible way to gain height because it leaves the nape of the neck uncovered. The best way to wear it is combed with a side parting. It provides personality and style, ideal for risky women willing to leave their comfort zone.

Garçon

This cut leaves the nape bare and the short sides just cover the ears a little. It adds a lot of volume to the top of the head, the secret to looking taller. It can be styled with a dryer or preserve the natural texture of the hair.

Bob

This haircut locates its length towards the jaw, below the ear and always above the shoulder. Versatile and flattering, it never goes out of style and is an ideal way to take years off yourself and gain height in no time.

Carre

This cut is characterized by being totally square and straight, it helps to lengthen the neck and frame the face. It is a version of the traditional bob but more symmetrical and you can go for the swept ends to add movement to the hair.

long bob

This cut falls below the chin and above the shoulders. It is slightly shorter at the nape and longer at the front. It helps to conceal the cheeks, lengthens the face and softens the jawline. The ideal is to wear it with ultra straight and polished hair.

Clavicut

It is a haircut at the level of the collarbone that favors all types of faces and hair. It is a defined medium hair with a lot of movement that will have a different length in each woman depending on the length of the neck.

Experts warn that long hair is the least flattering of short women because it tends to visually shorten the silhouette, but if you choose long hair, try to wear it with a layered cut and use high ponytails or buns to win a little Tall.