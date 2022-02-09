Guillermo del Toro and Will Smith headline a diverse and quality billboard

Guillermo del Toro, Will Smith, Penelope Cruz or Jessica Chastain face off this weekend in Spanish theaters, where fun, shocking, fanterror, action or brainy, and quality options are finally piling up.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO PREMIERE “THE ALLEY OF LOST SOULS”

A hustler (Bradley Cooper) teams up with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) to swindle millionaires in this second adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s “Nightmare Alley” novel, following Edmund Goulding’s 1947 Edmund Goulding-directed Tyrone Power al forehead.

Four years after “The Shape of Water”, with which he won the Oscar for best film and best direction, the Mexican Del Toro approaches film noir for the first time with a story of intrigue, crime and betrayal.

WILL SMITH REVEALS “THE WILLIAMS METHOD”

Will Smith gets into the skin of Richard Williams, the father of the tennis players Serena and Venus Williams in this `biopic` directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green that reveals the early and clear vision of the future that he had for his daughters.

Using unconventional methods, he devised a plan when his daughters were just four years old that would take them from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sport.

“MY ADORED MONSTER”, SPANISH FANTATERROR TO DIE OF LAUGHTER

The filmmaker Víctor Matellano pours into his latest feature film, “My beloved Monster”, all his love for the Spanish fantasy and horror genre that he has been investigating and absorbing for years, and he does so with a mockumentary about a cursed film, “The Resurrected”, directed by Arturo de Bobadilla, which took 23 years to reach the public.

“My beloved Monster” follows Bobadilla himself, who assures that a monster is chasing him, and collects “authentic” testimonies from personalities such as Alaska, Santiago Segura, Álex de la Iglesia, Javivi, Valeria Vegas, Ángel Salas, Antonio Mayans, Pedro Ruiz or Millán Salcedo on Bobadilla and his film.

“AGENTS 355”, PENÉLOPE CRUZ, CHASTAIN AND BINGBING FAN, SPIES

Penélope Cruz teams up with Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong`o, and Bingbing Fan in this spy movie that tries to flip genre conventions on its head and prove that women together can save the world too.

Under the direction of Simon Kinberg, producer of sagas such as “X-Men” or “Deadpool”, “Agents 355” revolves around a group of spies who work for the governments of different countries but who skip the hierarchies and join forces with the common goal of preventing a super-destructive technological weapon from falling into the wrong hands.

“THE VILLA CAPRICE CASE”, COURT TRHILER ABOUT A REAL CASE

The suicide in 2013 of French lawyer Olivier Metzner, famous for controversial cases such as the defense of former Panamanian dictator Antonio Noriega or former minister Dominique Villepin, inspired director Bertrand Stora in this film.

“The Villa Caprice Case” is a judicial thriller with echoes of a western that starts from that case but creates fictitious characters. Le Monde court reporter Pascale Robert-Diard was the one who suggested the subject to Stora and has been her co-writer.

“NIGHT OF FIRE”, SHOCKING LOOK AT VIOLENCE IN MEXICO

Mexican director of Salvadoran origin Tatiana Huezo addresses the issue of violence against women in Mexico in her first feature film, which won the Horizontes Latinos award at the San Sebastian Festival and the Forqué award for best Latin American film and is one of the the fifteen shortlisted for the Oscar for best international film.

The story takes place in a town in the Sierra de México, three young men take the houses of those who have fled, they dress up as women when no one is looking and they have a hiding place to be safe, but the echoes of violence seem to be an inescapable threat. .

FULL ADRENALINE IN “ONE SHOT, RESCUE MISSION”

A lot of adrenaline and extreme situations is what this action thriller directed by James Nunn (“Sniper”) and starring Scott Adkins, a regular face of Hollywood action movies who has participated in blockbusters such as “The Expendables 2” and “Dr. . Strange” (“Doctor Strange”).

The plot unfolds in real time simulating a single sequence shot and takes place in a secret CIA base in the Baltic Sea. A team is on a mission to get a major terror suspect out of there, and armed insurgents attack the jail during the operation.

“STAR OF THE APES”, SWEDISH ANIMATION WITH LOVE

“Star of the Apes” is a Swedish-produced animated film directed by South Korea’s Linda Hambäck. It is the animated adaptation of Frida Nilsson’s book, ‘The Ape Star’, and narrates a different way of loving through characters that apparently do not fit.

Jonna has lived in the orphanage all her life. One day a gorilla arrives and adopts her. It takes Jonna some time to get used to her new mother, but just when things are starting to go well, the local authorities threaten her existence.

“Bratty Boy”, A DIFFERENT ANIMATION TAPE FOR TEENAGERS

The Valencian filmmaker Santiago Lopez Jover co-directs this adolescent animated film with the German Marcus H. Rosenmüller, which deals with themes such as first love and the fight against injustice.

Inspired by the life and aesthetics of cartoonist and illustrator Manfred Deix, the story takes place in Austria in the 1960s. Bub, a teenager with artistic interests, lives in a small town plagued by nostalgia for Nazism. In this suffocating climate, he begins a relationship with a gypsy girl her age that will change him forever.