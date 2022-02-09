Great debut! Kendall Jenner shows off her athletic skills in her first TikTok video

U.S-. Kendall Jenner joined TikTok, and left his fans wanting more. The supermodel posted the first video of her on her new account on Sunday, February 6, which shows her as she falls down the slopes. In the clip, the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians he runs downhill while snowboarding before completely disappearing and falling.

“She’s giving off ‘pick me’ vibes,” she wrote. Jenner in the description of his debut video of TikTok. The model accompanied the clip with an audio of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she explains how athletic she is. “I am literally built as an athlete. All the blood tests I’ve done say I’m over the limit for athletic ability,” the young woman says in the clip.

The speech of Kendall Jenner about his “athletics” belongs to an episode of the 19th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashianswhere the family organizes an obstacle course Kardashians vs. Jenner’s to show which side of the family has the best athletes. During the friendly competition, the model said that she has an advantage because her father is the Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner.

With its recent addition, Kendall Jenner joins his sister Kylie Jenner with your own account TikToksince her older sisters, kim kardashian Y kourtney kardashianThey share joint accounts with their respective daughters, North and Penelope. Although she has joined another social network, unlike her family, the model will surely keep her life as private as ever.

In June, Jenner confirmed his courtship with Booker at the reunion special Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and explained why he chooses to keep his love life private. “I feel like it has always worked better for me that way. I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I feel like it’s a private matter. It’s not for anyone else to judge,” said the supermodel.