Goalkeeper of Atleti de San Luis suffered a knee ligament rupture

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.02.2022 00:03:34





Finally, and after carrying out the pertinent medical tests, the San Luis Women’s Athletic announced the injury suffered by the goalkeeper Stefani Jimenez, who suffers from a partial rupture of the right knee ligament.

The injury, it should be remembered, occurred during the match between Atleti and Toluca Femenil in the Alfonso Lastras Stadiumjust in one of the most controversial plays that sparked the weekend in all the divisions of Liga MX when Toluca Femenil took advantage of the injury to get a legitimate goal.

“Partial rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, secondary to clinic without instability data ”, reports the potosino club in a statement released on social networks.

The injury occurred accidentally when the player of the St. Louis Athletics He made a sudden movement and fell to the grass after feeling the injury to the joint. The ball was left at the mercy of a rival player who took the opportunity to send a cross to Stephanie Baz, who scored the goal.

Commentators, fans, journalists and former players have expressed their opinion for and against the situation. For some, Toluca committed anti Fair Play and for others it was just an unlucky move for the goalkeeper.

Anyway, the Red Devilsthrough the director of Basic Forces Carlos Adrian MoralesThey issued an apology.

​