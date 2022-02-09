Gignac, 100 goals in Volcano; beat Chava Reyes, goes for Omar Bravo

Midtime Editorial

Andre-Pierre Gignac he scored his 100th goal at the Volcán, and with that goal he reached 155 goals in his career with Tigres, a figure with which he surpasses other legends, such as Salvador Reyes, who with the Chivas shirt made 154.

Already before, Gignac had left behind 153 Cuauhtemoc Blanco, who achieved that amount with America; now the next step is to go for the 158 of Ricardo Peláez in Necaxa and the 160 by Omar Bravomaximum web breaker Guadalajaranext rival of the felines.

The Frenchman’s first goal as a feline was recorded on July 22, 2015 at the University Stadium against Inter Porto Alegre, in the second leg semifinal of the Libertadores that year; while the first in Liga MX was against Guadalajara in the 2015 Apertura.

Gignac is the top scorer in the history of the UANL team, he has distributed his scores in six different competitions: Liga-Liguilla (134), Concachampions (14), Club World Cup (3), Copa MX (2), Copa Libertadores (1) and Champion of Champions (1).

Reaching the highest score in Mexican soccer, and having done so with only one team, is very difficult for Gignac, since it is a José Saturnino Cardozo’s unattainable mark of 258 goals.

He scored the centenary in the Volcano

Gignac’s score came just when his team needed it most, as Mazatlan had come from behind, after losing 2-0 they tied 2-2; Gignac returned the advantage to the Auriazules at 76′, in a duel that ended 4-3 for Miguel Herrera’s men.

