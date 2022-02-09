Gigi Hadid apologizes for ‘shock’ at Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement

Gigi Hadid has apologized for causing “commotion” with her comment on Rihanna’s Instagram announcement about her pregnancy.

On Monday, January 31, the 33-year-old singer revealed that she and rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the news during a stroll through Harlem in New York City, where Rihanna was photographed in a long, unbuttoned pink padded jacket that showed off her baby bump.

On Thursday, February 3, Rihanna posted more photos of her baby bump on Instagram with the caption, “How the gang got into black history month.”

Hadid, a friend of the singer, sparked rumors that Rihanna was expecting twins after she commented “three angels”.

The comment led many fans to believe that Hadid was referring to Rihanna and a set of twins.

However, as he later clarified, he was referring to the singer, A$AP Rocky, and his son.

“Just found out about this commotion,” he added below his previous comment.

“I meant to say rih / rocky / baby hahaha[sic]”, he added.

Hadid’s original comment garnered over 25,000 likes and hundreds of responses.

Many of Rihanna’s close friends commented on the post to congratulate her.

Filmmaker Amarachi Nwosu wrote, “Mama Ri! We are very happy for you, queen.”

Models Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid, as well as Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, Ludacris, professional tennis player Naomi Osaka, and photographer Mario Sorrenti, among others, commented on heart emojis and kind messages on Rihanna’s post.

“Baby Fenty on the way! Finally!” one excited fan commented.

Another person added: “I am in awe. RIHHHHHHHH, I’m SO happy for all of you, this is a blessing.”