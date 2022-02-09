Gallos announced the dismissal of Leo Ramos as coach

Midtime Editorial

After four days and without being able to achieve a victory, Leo Ramos was fired as a technician Roosters of Queretarowho is now looking for a new coach who can take the team forward in this Closure 2022.

The Gallos board could not stand the defeat against Puebla, which was the second in the tournament for the feathered ones. However, as the team did not manage to score goals and also only had two points, the board decided to take action on the matter.

bouquets He arrived in the Opening 2021 to replace Hector “Pity” Altamirano on the bench. The goal of the Uruguayan was to score points to get as far away as possible from the bottom of the ratio table. But nevertheless, in his time with Gallos he only achieved three wins in 14 games.

The coach was also unable to make the team work in a short time, which was armed with several reinforcements to seek to have a different face in this Closure 2022.

Three technicians in 4 Closing Days

With the cessation of Leo Ramos On the Gallos bench, the Clausura 2022 tournament has seen the heads of three coaches roll in just four days. The first to leave his post was Marcelo Mendez of St. Louis Athletics. The second was Pablo Guede from Necaxa and now the strategist of roosters.

Cristante, an option

Now Queretaro looking for a new coach and one of the names that sounds is Hernan Cristante, the former technician Tolucawho would take the reins of the feathered club in search of a new experience in Liga MX.