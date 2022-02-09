From Rosalía to Bad Bunny, these are the most anticipated albums of 2022

Although everything seems to indicate that this year may once again be the Rosalia, also that of bad bunnythen their discs are among the most anticipated of 2022.

It is worth mentioning that a little over three years have passed since the Spanish launched “The Bad Want”, an album with which he positioned himself at the top of his career.

However, the expectations for his new production, whose launch is next March 18thare on the rise, especially for the cover of their third studio album ‘MOTOMAMI’.

In accordance with EFE, this will have ‘Fame‘, a song he performs with The Weekndin addition to ‘Bulería’, ‘Hentai’, ‘Saoko’, ‘Candy’ or ‘Bulerías’.

The Weeknd and Sebastián Yatra release albums

abel tesfayehis birth name, surprised his fans in early 2022 with the premiere of his album ‘Dawn FM‘, which arrived without warning.

However, it is an album that reflects the influence of musicians such as Michael Jackson or Daft Punk.

On the other hand, the Colombian Sebastian Yatrapublic dharma, his third studio album with the collaboration of artists such as Rosario, Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha.

As well as Jonas Brothers, Myke Towers, Guaynaa, Rauw Alejandro, Manuel Turizo or Aitana, with whom he performs the song “Las Doubts”.

The most anticipated: Aitana, Bad Bunny and Cardi B

The Spanish Aitana he is also preparing his third album, of which two songs are already known, ‘Berlín’ and ‘Formentera’.

Like Camilo Y Raww Alexanderone of the most successful artists of the past year, Cardi-Bwill post another albumand she is about the fourth.

For its part, bad rodriguez He has been working for months on the seventh album of his career, and it will probably be called ‘Amor y Hate’.

While, bad bunny confirmed a new album for the next few months. In the most anticipated albums of 2022 find your favorite artist?