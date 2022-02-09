from Cinderella to Pamela Anderson

His thing has been period films for a good part of his career. Surely her classic beauty helped land him his first major role in 2012 on the hit British series downton abbey. Then, in 2015, her big moment would come from the hand of Disney and that’s how Lily James shone as a flesh and blood Cinderella. Like the protagonist of the story, her life changed overnight.

That Disney princess role directed by Kenneth Branagh opened the door to stardom for her. And languid characters like the ones she plays in the darkest moment or The Literary Society and Potato Pie gave way to other more powerful ones like the young version of Meryl Streep’s character in the sequel Mamma Mia: On and On.

Actress Lily James turned into Cinderella for the 2015 Disney movie Jose Angel Martos

But for a transgressive character, the one that has fallen at the age of 32. The British artist has managed to make a perfect portrait of Pamela Anderson for the series Pam & Tommywhich Disney + has just released and which narrates one of the biggest sex scandals of the nineties: the turbulent romance between the beach watcher and the musician Tommy Lee, who starred in a home video, which ended up seeing the light, while they had relationships sexual.

To become Pamela Anderson, Lily had to put herself in the hands of a personal trainer to get curves from where there were none and had to follow a strict diet.

With a slim build, the actress had to work hard to achieve the body that the exuberant Canadian star and model had. Gone are the princess dresses and the demure wardrobe that she was used to. In addition to a makeup team that was used thoroughly for four hours to characterize her, Lily had to put herself in the hands of a personal trainer to get curves where there were none and had to follow a strict diet.

Transformed into Pamela Anderson? Disney+

She began the day exercising and, as she herself has confessed, she began “to eat better and drink less wine”. This is how Lily changed her yoga and pilates classes for running sessions, exercise circuits using weights and boxing, an ideal discipline to work on her arms and core. Her big challenge was to increase her muscle mass, so in addition to exercising, she increased her intake of healthy proteins such as eggs, chicken, fish, and smoothies.

“I felt really athletic, which I haven’t done in a long time and a huge confidence came from there. Now I feel less self-conscious on the beach ”, she has confessed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was really wonderful to feel like this in my own body. However, it was really difficult, although rewarding.” Getting the breasts of the most exuberant of Baywatch was another story. During the filming, up to 50 pairs of gel-filled fake silicone breasts were used, because with the hustle and bustle they ended up breaking.

Dominic West and Lily James in archive images. Third parties

And if in fiction he has just starred in a mediatic sexual scandal, his personal life would also give for a movie script. Her first known stable relationship was with actor Matt Smith, famous for his role as the Duke of Edinburgh in the first seasons of the crown. They met in 2014 while filming the horror comedy Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and they put an end to their love in 2019.

The love life of the actress was in the media spotlight in 2020 when she was caught with the actor, married, Dominic West

After this discreet relationship, he starred in a scandal that still haunts him. In October 2020, British media published some photographs with which Lily and her co-star were caught in on the hunt for love Dominic West very caramelized through the streets of Rome. The 52-year-old actor was – and is – married to Catherine FitzGerald, her partner for more than ten years and the mother of her four children. The actor returned to his wife to sing the mea culpa and promise that he would never “see, talk or work” with Lily again. And the actress’s fans were left somewhat puzzled because they believed that she had remade her life with fellow actor Chris Evans, alter ego of Captain America, after being seen in London that summer. Neither of them confirmed that courtship.

A year ago the actress was photographed with musician Michael Shuman, bassist for Queens of the Stone Age, in Suffolk, where she was filming the movie What’s love got to do with it?. The relationship with the rocker seems to consolidate.