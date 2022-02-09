four years of Android updates for various terminals

One of the hopes we had before the launch of the Pixel 6 was that Google offered more years of Android updatesbut the company made it clear that three years was enough.

Google may not have lived up to our expectations, but Samsung, which has announced four years of Android updates and five years of security patches. The option will be available on your new Galaxy S22 and some models of the previous generation.

Everything new from Android for more years

Manufacturers do not usually lengthen the periods of available Android updates too much. These usually arrive much later than those new versions do, and guaranteeing more than two new versions of Android for a terminal is complicated. Doing it for three was exceptional.

So, for Samsung to promise four years of Android updates—that is, access to the next four versions of Google’s mobile platform— It is excellent news that will make them more long-lived than ever these terminals: we will be able to count on the latest system improvements for longer than ever.

Other manufacturers are moving to offer this option that is increasingly interesting for users. Google itself has already reached an agreement with Qualcomm to allow terminals based on its processors to offer up to four years of updates.

Exceptions showing that having more Android years is possible

OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi had already announced three years of Android updates, but Samsung has hit the table with a decision that can end up being an important buying factor for those who are evaluating the acquisition of a new terminal and take into account that they are going to keep that mobile for three or four years.





None of them, yes, achieve what, for example, Fairphone has done, whose 2015 terminal has been updating to the latest Android editions for six years now. Although some users resort to “cooked” ROMs —LineageOS is the reference here, and if not tell it to the Galaxy S2 of 2011— to informally keep their terminals up to date, these processes are aimed at users with more experience .

Samsung has confirmed these extended updates for both its new family of devices and the following previous models from their catalog:

The news is fantastic for be calm when it comes to “profiting” the investment what we do with one of these high-end terminals: now all its advantages can be taken advantage of with the latest version and improvements of Android for even longer.