For Snoop Dogg, the Super Bowl is a “dream come true”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg won’t let the Super Bowl stage get on his nerves. The rapper says that he will worry about his next halftime performance after it happens.

“For me, when I perform live, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” Snoop Dogg said in a recent interview with The Associated Press from his studio in Inglewood, California, a Los Angeles suburb where the Super Bowl will be played on Sunday. Snoop Dogg will take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

“I will not understand until it happens,” he added. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone, I’m stuck to the script, focused like a laser, on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give a great presentation. After it happens is when I’ll be nervous to see it, see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing.”

Snoop Dogg said performing at the Super Bowl in his home state is “a dream come true.” He added that he is looking forward to sharing the stage with music legends who are also his friends.

“We are all one, we are all united,” said the 50-year-old rapper, who said he could perform his 1994 classic “Gin and Juice” but has not made a final decision. “If you really think about it, what the world needs to understand is that we need unity instead of division or separation.”

Snoop Dogg said his show is important to the legacy of hip hop culture. Other rappers who have performed at the Super Bowl include Travis Scott, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Queen Latifah, Nelly and Outkast’s Big Boi.

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated artists who have headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez , Shakira and, most recently, The Weeknd.

“I still think I’m dreaming because I can’t believe they’d let a real hip hop artist grace the stage of an NFL Super Bowl,” Snoop Dogg said. “We’re just going to wait for that moment and put together something that’s spectacular, do what we’re known for and add to the legacy.”