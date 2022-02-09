For Carlos Reinoso, the continuity of Santiago Solari with America must be guaranteed

The Chilean considered that Solari gained confidence with the results obtained in the previous tournaments, he also asked the fans to understand that the reinforcements will help a lot

MEXICO — The America lives one of the most complicated moments since he arrived Santiago Solari as coach in January 2020. The Eagles have seven consecutive games in the MX League, with five defeats in tow. Despite the bad streak, Carlos Reinoso considers that this pothole is not a sufficient reason to remove the Argentine from the technical direction.

“I think he should remain firm in his position because except for these games at the start of the tournament and those of the last Liguilla, America was always a team that maintained the leadership and that made all the Americanists happy, we have to take into account that There are only three dates of this tournament and I think that Solari earned the trust of the people of America or at least that of a server. People have to understand that the reinforcements that arrived are going to be very useful and realize that all the rivals They play finals against America. You saw a San Luis that came in last place in the table without goals, that had run to the coach and comes to the Azteca Stadium with an interim coach and makes a great game, “said Reino in a chat with ESPN.

Carlos Reinoso requested the continuity of Santiago Solari in America. picture 7

“It is a reality that nobody in the America It went well in the game against San Luis, but it is just the beginning, I think that the coaches have to be evaluated with other arguments. Santiago already had an incredible year in terms of points, America he was the best and that is why he deserves all the trust and all the faith of the Americanists,” said the Chilean, a benchmark for the capital club, for the history he wrote as a player and later as a coach.

For the ‘Maestro’, there should be no drama because the Eagles occupy 16th place in the general table with a single point, since their title aspirations remain intact.

“America should qualify from one to four in the table, but here in Mexico they qualify 12, which is rude that 12 teams out of 18 qualify for the playoffs. Then America will have no problem qualifying or being in the top eight.” It seems to me that the alarms are going off long before their time. America has a very good squad to compete up there and I’m sure they will end up doing it, they’re just going through a rough patch right now.”

DIEGO VALDÉS, WITH EVERYTHING TO SUCCESS

For the Closing 2022, America has five reinforcements, one of them is the Chilean Diego Valdes, who came from Santos Laguna. your countryman Carlos Reinoso He considers that the Andean can be a benchmark for the team, as long as he can withstand the pressure of playing with the Azulcrema.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

“I think that the first thing a footballer has to have to reach the America it’s personality and knowing where it goes. They must be clear that they arrive at the biggest team in Mexican and Latin American soccer, so it is difficult to get used to that pressure, it is not so easy to put on the jersey of the America. From my point of view Diego Valdes has all the technical, physical and character conditions to succeed and be a benchmark in the America. He has to get used to this pressure, but he is a very talented guy who can definitely make a big difference,” Reinoso said.

Even the ‘Master’ watches on Valdes to a potential idol of the institution, although he stressed that the label of savior of the America.

“When someone like Diego Valdes, who plays very well, Americanists immediately want to compare him with Daniel Brailovsky, with Antonio Carlos Santos, with Cuauhtémoc Blanco. They immediately think that just because he has arrived he will already be like one of these players and the boy has to adapt little by little, playing in Santos is not the same as putting on the shirt of the America and also with the number 10. It seems to me that Valdes has all the conditions to succeed and be a benchmark of the America“.