Follow the trajectory of the SpaceX rocket wreckage

The impact of the remains of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Moon is scheduled for March 4. Photo: Getty Images

The remains of the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 that will crash on the Moon next March can be seen for the last time this Tuesday February 8th permanently.

So the Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi perform a real-time broadcast to take a last look at the remains of the rocket Falcon 9 who have been drifting through space for the past seven years.

When and where to see the remains of the SpaceX rocket?

This can be done in the project. virtual telescope who will transmit the images on his channel Youtubewhere the Italian astronomer Masi assured that the clearest images can be seen this Tuesday since the coded 2015-007B will be closer to Earth, about 45 thousand kilometers.

The transmission will begin approximately at noon on Tuesday, although some images with the remains of Falcon 9 could already be seen yesterday.

Although some of the components of the Falcon 9 that are derived entered the atmosphere of Mexico last Sunday, causing a stir, since the people who observed them thought it was a meteorite, but it was actually the remains of the SpaceX rocket that They disintegrated on contact with the atmosphere.

When is the impact of the SpaceX rocket with the Moon expected?

The impact of the remains of Falcon 9 is scheduled for next March 4, although it will not be visible from Earth, since it will occur in the hidden side of it, out of visual range from our planet.

However, the satellites orbiting the Moon, including the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter from NASA and the Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-2they could collect observations on the impact crater.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 11, 2015. The rocket’s second stage, weighing about 4 tons, was rendered obsolete after the Deep Space Climate Observatory’s orbit was completed (DSCOVRfor its acronym in English), and is now heading towards the Moon at a speed of 2.58km/s following an elliptical orbit.