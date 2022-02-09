Follow the Nintendo Direct here from 11:00 p.m. – LIVE Broadcast (02/09/2022)

Nintendo announced yesterday the celebration of the first Nintendo Direct of the year, which will be focused on the news that will come to Nintendo Switch during the first half of this year. The broadcast, which you can find under these same lines and which will start at 11:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), will last approximately 40 minutes in which the Japanese company will provide more information about the next launches.

Among the most notable launches of the first months of the year we find Triangle Strategy or Kirby and the Forgotten Landwho will arrive March 4 and 25 respectively. For this year, at the moment they are also scheduled Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Y The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2although initially they do not have to appear at the event since none of them have a specific date.

Wishes and hopes of the players

Despite the fact that, as we have already highlighted, the Nintendo Direct will be focused on the titles with a date that are to come during the first half of the year, the community does not lose hope that Nintendo keeps a surprise to end the event. Among the most popular titles are mario kart 9which has been rumored for a few weeks and would make sense considering the good pace of sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey 2the direct sequel to the 2017 title that could be announced soon according to a recent leak, and of course Hollow Knight: Silk Song, that we have been waiting for many Direct to reappear, and this could be a good opportunity. What are your bets?