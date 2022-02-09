Follow here live the first Nintendo Direct of 2022 dedicated to Nintendo Switch games from the first half of the year [FINALIZADO]

Update 23:49h: The Nintendo Direct has already ended and you can see it in full in the video that you have just below.

The moment we have all been waiting for has arrived. Finally Nintendo has announced its usual event, a whole Nintendo Direct for us to get in front of the screen and let’s enjoy. Multiple news for Nintendo Switch are coming today.

Because yes, the transmission will take place today, February 9, starting at 11:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time (4:00 p.m. in CDMX). That will be the exact moment for the show to begin and you will be able to follow it through VidaExtra, both live below and with all the news that arises in the form of news.

What can we expect from the Nintendo Direct? The truth is that the Japanese company has been brief, but has left some clues. Firstly, it has been indicated that we will see Nintendo Switch games scheduled for the first half of 2022. As for the duration, we know that it will be around 40 minutes of commercials.

Between starting grid that Nintendo has for the next months we find Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land or 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim. As always, we can expect any surprise space, so you may want to keep your fingers crossed for a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Bayonetta 3.