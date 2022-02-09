features, price and data sheet

Samsung kicks off with its first batch of releases for 2022. During the Unpacked that took place today, the Korean firm has presented neither more nor less than the Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra, as well as the Tab S8, also in three variants.

The device that concerns us in this text is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the flagship of the company that seeks to collect the best of the Note, such as its size and the S-Pen, and that mounts the latest Samsung processors: the Exynos 2200 with the AMD GPU. Without further ado, let’s see what this device offers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra data sheet

samsung galaxy s22 ultra dimensions and weight 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm 227 grams screen 6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED 2X Resolution 3,080 x 1,440 pixels 500 dpi Adaptive refresh rate: 1-120 Hz Touch Sampling: 240 Hz HDR10+ Gorilla Glass Victus processor samsung exynos 2200 AMD RDNA 2 GPU RAM 8/12GB internal storage 128/256/512GB/1TB rear camera 108MP f/1.8, OIS Wide angle 12 MP, 120º, f/2.2 Telephoto 10 MP, 69 mm, f/2.4, OIS Telephoto 10 MP, 230 mm, f/1.49, OIS front camera 40MP f/2.2 battery 5,000mAh 45W fast charge Wireless charging 15W Reverse wireless charging operating system Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 connectivity 5G Dual-SIM eSIM Bluetooth 5.2 usb type c NFC WiFi 6E gps UWB others IP68 resistance Samsung DeX Knox Fingerprint sensor under the screen S-Pen compatible price From 1,259 euros

Galaxy S and Note shake hands





The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is radically different from its brothers in terms of design. If the standard and Plus models retain the design of the S21, the S22 Ultra is closer to what we have seen in the models of the Note range. Thus, it has more angular corners, a smooth rear and the cameras integrated into the chassis itself, and not in a module as we have seen so far, although it is true that they protrude slightly.

Undoubtedly, the S22 Ultra drinks a lot from the Note and that can be seen, in addition to its design, in the slot at the bottom that allows us store and remove the S-Pen. This element, typical of the Note, now makes the leap officially and comprehensively to the Galaxy S range.





On the S-Pen, Samsung has explained that it has been improved to reduce its latency to 2.8 milliseconds, a substantial improvement over the S21 Ultra’s S-Pen’s nine milliseconds, which was already pretty low. Among its functions is freehand writing, admitting up to 88 languages.

As far as the screen is concerned, the device incorporates a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel of no more and no less than 6.8 inches with a generous 3,080 x 1,440 pixel resolution and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel is perforated at the top to make room for the front camera. It is seen that Samsung is still reluctant to bet on cameras under the screen.

Exynos, AMD and lots of RAM under the hood





What’s under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? As expected, the Korean firm has implemented its new Exynos 2200, a four-nanometer processor at a maximum speed of 2.8 GHz than and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU. According to the company, it offers 133% more NPU performance, a 40% more powerful GPU and an improvement 5% on the CPU. We will have to see how it behaves in practice.

This new processor is accompanied by eight or 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. There will be versions of 8/128, 12/256, 12/512 GB and 12 GB and 1 TB, each one more powerful and, obviously, more expensive. The operating system will be Android 12 with One UI 4.1 at launch and will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.





Among the novelties that we find in the software we have a collaboration with Google Duo to, for example, share maps, YouTube videos, etc.; “Vision Booster” (a kind of true tone that adapts the colors of the screen to the environment) and a new Samsung DigitalWalletwhich will arrive soon and will allow you to store student cards, the COVID passport, car keys or a smart lock and, in the future, they hope even the DNI.

108 megapixels and two telephoto





We finish by reviewing what Samsung’s new flagship offers us in terms of photography. The device has a 108 megapixel main sensor capable of recording in 8K and detecting up to 10 subjects in the scene for autofocus. In addition, Samsung has opted for a 23% larger sensor that, they claim, captures four times more information and improves HDR.

Something interesting is that Samsung has come up with a new version of the pixel binning which, in a nutshell, combines the photo resulting from using pixel blending with the 108-megapixel image to, according to Samsung, get more detail and light. We will see how it behaves day to day and, above all, at night. Another novelty has to do with the Expert RAW modewhich now supports 16-bit RAW files and raw files with all lenses.





And speaking of other lenses, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra incorporates a 12 megapixel wide angle with a 120º field of view, a 10-megapixel 69-millimeter telephoto lens and another 10-megapixel telephoto lens, equivalent to 230 mm. According to Samsung, it can do up to 100x zoom. The selfies, meanwhile, remain at 40 megapixels of resolution.

Versions and price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra





Samsung puts a base price of 1,259 euros for the base version of 8 + 128 GB. However, there is a total of four versions in total, with different memory configurations. These are the official prices of the S22 Ultra series.