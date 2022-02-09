Every Roald Dahl Film Adaptation, Ranked According To IMDb

Roald Dahl is considered one of the greatest children’s authors and storytellers for his numerous contributions to the fantasy genre. Throughout his lifetime, Dahl sold more than 250 million copies of his works worldwide. Dahl became a well-known writer in the 1940s, during his time as a fighter pilot in World War II.

Like many critically acclaimed authors, Dahl has adapted several of his books for film. The first was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory , which he didn’t particularly like because it focused more on Willy Wonka and not Charlie. Coincidentally, the most recent adaptation of him is the upcoming movie Wonka, with Timothée Chalamet as Wonka himself.

9 The Witches Is A Dahl Disappointment (5.3)

Dahl’s worst-rated adaptation is his most recent, titled The Witches , a 2020 film directed by Robert Zemeckis, known for the series Back to future. The witches it also stars Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch and is the second film adaptation of Dahl’s 1983 novel of the same name.

Chris Rock narrates “The witches”, which receives many mixed reviews from critics. Although viewers enjoyed Hathaway’s performance, many prefer Nicolas Roeg’s 1990 film adaptation of Dahl’s novel.

8 The BFG Is Spielberg’s First Disney Movie (6.4)

2016 movie, The BFG, It is based on Dahl’s 1982 novel of the same title. Steven Spielberg directs the film, which marks his first feature film venture with Walt Disney Studios. The bfg It was already adapted for British television in 1989. The story centers on a 10-year-old orphan named Sophie, who encounters a giant who earns her the nickname “Big Friendly Giant.” Sophie and the friendly giant go on a quest to stop the evil giants, who eat humans, from invading Sophie’s world.

7 people have mixed opinions about Depp’s role as Willy Wonka (6.6)

Roald Dahl fans can’t help but wonder if he would have enjoyed the 2006 adaptation based on his 1964 novel more than the 1971 one. It’s possible, as Warner Bros. granted Dahl’s estate full artistic control of the movie in 1991.

Regarding the Gene Wilder film, Dahl had signed over his rights. Johnny Depp plays the role of Willy Wonka and many have mixed opinions about his performance. One thing is certain though, the film had many visually appealing art styles, like many of Tim Burton’s films.

6 The BFG’s Animated TV Special Beats A Spielberg Movie (6.7)

The 1989 animated telefilm the bfg beats Spielberg’s 2016 film, according to IMDb. The film is dedicated to the experienced animator George Jackson, who has already worked on the animation of Watership Down Y The lion, the witch and the wardrobe .

Thebfg also features Ballard Berkeley in his latest film role as the voice of Head from the Army. The film follows the similar story of Sophie, who meets the BFG when he blows dreams into children’s bedrooms with a trumpet.

5 James and the Giant Peach is made by the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas (6.7)

the 1996 movie James and the Giant Peach It is based on Dahl’s 1961 novel of the same name. Henry Selick directs this musical fantasy film; Selick is best known for directing the cult classics The Nightmare Before Christmas Y Coraline.

James and the Giant Peach It combines stop-motion and live-action art styles and features dominant names in the film industry such as Richard Dreyfuss and Susan Sarandon. The film is set in the 1950s and focuses on the wacky life of James Henry Trotter, who befriends bugs named Mrs. Spider, Mr. Grasshopper, and many more bugs.

4 The first film adaptation of The Witches was produced by the creator of the Muppets (6.9)

The first time Dahl’s novel The witches was adapted for the big screen in the 1990 film of the same name. Many fans prefer this version to the 2020 film with Anne Hathaway. The film was produced by Jim Henson, widely credited as the creator of The Muppets for Lorimar Film Entertainment prior to its merger with Warner Bros. in 1993. Rowan Atkinson, the familiar face behind Mr. Bean, stars as Mr. Stringer, the owner/manager of the seaside hotel. The film has a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

3 Matilda is a cult movie among Dahl fans (6.9)

Matilda is a 1996 fantasy-comedy film based on Dahl’s 1988 novel of the same title. It is a favorite of many Dahl fans for its many memorable scenes and quotes. Mara Wilson plays Matilda Wormwood, a six-year-old girl who is a genius and has mysterious psychokinetic powers.

Danny DeVito co-produces, directs and stars as Matilda’s abusive father, who finally agrees to send Matilda to school after selling a car to the evil Mrs. Trunchbull, who runs the school. Matilda strikes up a relationship with her teacher, Miss Honey, who later adopts her.

2 Dahl Spurned Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (7.8)

Roald Dahl pretty much reneged on the 1971 version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The story centers on the life of impoverished Charlie Buckett, who finds a golden ticket at a Wonka bar that allows him to take a personal tour of Wonka’s chocolate factory.

Dahl made several criticisms of the film, including that it focused more on Willy Wonka than Charlie and that Gene Wilder was cast. Despite the author’s criticism, the film did well and received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score.

1 Fantastic Mr. Fox Barely Recovered Its Budget (7.9)

The best film adaptation of Roald Dahl, according to IMDb, is the 2009 stop-motion animated film Fanastic Mr. Fox. The film is based on Dahl’s 1970 novel with the same title. Wes Anderson, also known for Grand Budapest Hotel, directs the film along with several star-studded cast members like George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and others. Despite being the highest grossing on IMDb, Fantastic Mr. Fox barely made back its budget at the box office. Although it received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature Film, the film lost out to Up from Pixar .