Erik Rubín and Andrea Legarreta gave intimate details of their relationship: “You get on the washing machine and let’s go strong”

The marriage between Erik Rubín and Andrea Legarreta has been one of the longest in the middle of the show, however, The couple has been involved in controversy since the beginning of their relationship.

On this occasion, both celebrities put aside their grief and decided to express some of their most secret intimacies during an interview At the wheel with the Golden Scorpion.

It all started when the comedian began questioning his guests about which they were their favorite positions when they had sex.

And, although this topic might seem like something that not everyone would answer with a camera on, the famous couple did not care and told a few things that would surprise several.

“69”answered Erik Rubín trying to guess what Legarreta liked to do the most.

However, between laughs, the host of the morning Today He decided to deny the situation and confessed what his favorite choice was in privacy.

The couple has been married for several years (@andrealegarreta / Instagram)

“On top of itAndrea responded.

Already on the run, the Golden Scorpion asked them if they had a free pass (free pass), that is, a person that they liked a lot and in the event that they had the opportunity to have something, that would not cause problems in their marriage.

“I have never thought about it,” said Legarreta, while Rubín said that he would think about who it could be.

After a few moments of thinking about the answer, The Televisa artist highlighted that she would choose Chris Hemsworth, the actor who stars Thor from Marvel.

Respect to the strangest place where both “threw passion”, The couple sadly confessed that it was in a laundry room at theater 2.

“You get on the washing machine and let’s go hard, It’s nice how the washing machine vibrates”, said the singer of Timbiriche.

To which Andrea replied that it was appropriate because: “the washing machine saves you the hassle (…) look without hands”.

As a last intimacy, Legarreta mentioned that The habit that bothered him the most about his partner is that he frequently had flatulence.

Andrea said that Erik bothered her (Photo: Instagram)

“I’m very fartI have control of the sphincter”, Rubín began to say and Legarreta concluded: “He even sings”

In mid-2021, Erik and Andrea were immersed in controversy after an apparently compromising image of Erik Rubin along with a woman.

Given the insistence on the subject, Andrea Legarreta She was upset and harassed for being questioned again about this situation. Her discomfort was mainly that the reporters did not stop at the presence of their daughters Mia and Ninabecause they are both minors. The family was leaving the play Ghostwhich reached its 100 performances.

Andrea Legarreta stressed that reporters from various media outlets should take into account that he was in the company of his daughters and expressed sadness at the attention being given to a “meaningless” situation.

“I tell you something? It’s just that I think sometimes they forget about human beings, they forget to turn around and see, that there are two girls, our daughters are hereour family, in the end we are falling into a game that is absurdwhich is ridiculous saying meaningless things and finally It makes me sad obviously as parents, you do what you do if someone wants to harm your daughters or offends them without any sense, ”said Legarreta for the microphone of Windowing.

