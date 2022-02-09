El Rebaño displaced América as the most popular team, according to Mitofsky

Chivas displaced the America As the most loved team of Mexico, according to data from the Mitofsky consultation of 2022.

The results were very similar, since the Sacred Flock leads this table with 19.4 percentwhile the Eagles They are in second place with 19.0 percent.

In theory, this is a technical draw, since no three points difference, only four tenths.

Although in recent tournaments it has not gone very well, Chivas took the lead from America after four yearsspecifically since 2018although it should be noted that in 2021 this survey was not conducted.

On that occasion, the rojiblancos they had 20.1 percentwhile the blue-cream they had 20.9 percent.

In 2011 it was when the fans showed more love for Guadalajara; however, the results were not as expected with Jose Luis Real and Fernando Quirarte.

It is remarkable the growth that it had Blue Cross in these two years, after under the orders of John Reynoso and with the goals of jonathan rodriguez got the long-awaited ninth titlewhich was denied on several occasions since the Winter of 1997.

Machine have a percentage of 16.4 in the category of favorite teams, while a couple of years ago I had a mean of 10.9. The difference is from 5.5 percent. These are his best numbers in the last 15 yearsat least.

The popularity of Pumas also increasedalthough very little, went from 9.7 to 9.9 percent. Fans trust that Andres Lillini will achieve important things with the representative of the UNAM.

The results of the Consult Mitofsky were obtained after surveying 1,000 Mexicans over 18 years of age January 13 to 16 of 2022.

WOMEN’S MX LEAGUE ON THE RISE

The interest in our country for Mx Women’s League is increasing. every day more, the mexican fans gets involved with soccer starring women.

This is supported by a consultation carried out by Mitofskywhich indicates that the 43.1 percent of soccer fans in Mexico are interested in women’s soccer for just one 23.8 which ensured that he is not attractedMeanwhile he 33.1 failed to give his opinion regarding the subject.

