Dua Lipa’s beach day in Miami, the production of Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess in Maui: celebrities in one click

Alessandra Ambrosio continues to enjoy her days in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she traveled for work commitments and stayed there to enjoy a few days with her family. She was photographed when she was in a hotel pool enjoying the sun and a drink (Photos: The Grosby Group)

After passing through New York, the singer Dua Lipa traveled to Miami to enjoy the beach. She was photographed in an exclusive parador where she rested with a group of friends and sunbathed. She wore a print dress with transparencies and bare midriff

Shawn Mendes was photographed while on vacation in Hawaii with a woman, with whom he also meditated on the beach. Then, they shared a walk and tried to go unnoticed, away from tourists

extreme happiness. Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess made a photographic production on the paradisiacal beaches of Maui, the island of Hawaii, where they showed how their pregnancy grows. The actor and the choreographer are expecting a child and celebrated it on the beach

Kendall Jenner tried to go unnoticed while taking a walk through the streets of West Hollywood: she went to have lunch with her friend Fai Khadra at a well-known confectionery and they arrived aboard a Porsche brand car

Cara Delevingne went out for a walk at night in New York accompanied by her dog Alfie, whom she carried in her arms. The model wore black pants, a gray shirt, a plaid shirt, a black bag and she also had a camera hanging to capture souvenir images.

New look. Jessica Alba was photographed as she returned from the park with her children Honor, Haven and Hayes. The actress, who cut her hair, wore comfortable clothes for the occasion: gray joggers, a white shirt, a sweatshirt tied around her waist, sneakers. She also wears sunglasses and a face mask.

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, did charity actions for those most in need. They did it together with the NGO The Bowery Shelter, in New York

Adele sought to hide when she discovered that there were photographers at the door of the exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles where she arrived in the car of her partner, Rich Paul: she covered her face with a bag that combined with her dress

Camila Cabello was photographed while taking a walk through her neighborhood in uptown Miami. The artist wore an oversize set of pants and a blue jumpsuit (Photos: The Grosby Group)

