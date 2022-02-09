Dressed as a bride, Jennifer Lopez went with Ben Affleck to the premiere of Marry Me | People | Entertainment

There are some signs of how well the Bennifer 2.0 couple is doing.

It’s not just seeing them very happy at the second chance of their love. Last night there was a show when Jennifer Lopez She was accompanied by her boyfriend Ben Affleck at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie “Marry Me”, where she shone on the red carpet.

American actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of “Marry Me” at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles on February 8, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) Photo: — VALERIE MACON

JLo was all smiles Tuesday night in a white lace gown from Giambattista Valli’s “Love” collection, the model the first in the fashion house’s bridal range.

Ben Affleck does not stop looking at his girlfriend JLo (Photo by VALERIE M.ACON / AFP) Photo: — VALERIE MACON

The 52-year-old superstar teamed the long-sleeved, full-skirt dress with sparkly Jimmy Choo heels, a crystal-encrusted Dolce & Gabbana clutch and Dior jewellery.

Detail of the bag worn by American actress Jennifer Lopez upon arrival at a special screening of “Marry Me” at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) Photo: — VALERIE MACON

Affleck, 49, looked dapper in a black coat, navy pants and dress shoes. He took advantage of the moment of the photos on the carpet, and even planted a kiss on the head of JLo in a moment of showing himself in front of the cameras.

The director Kat Coiro (i) and the Colombian singer Maluma arriving at the presentation of “Marry Me” in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) Photo: — VALERIE MACON

In the movie, in which JLo is a pop star who marries a random audience member (Owen Wilson) at one of her concerts after being stood up by her rocker fiancé (Maluma), she wears a spectacular dress Zuhair Murad Couture bridal gown. (AND)