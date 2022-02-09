Dressed as a bride, Jennifer Lopez went with Ben Affleck to the premiere of Marry Me | People | Entertainment
There are some signs of how well the Bennifer 2.0 couple is doing.
It’s not just seeing them very happy at the second chance of their love. Last night there was a show when Jennifer Lopez She was accompanied by her boyfriend Ben Affleck at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie “Marry Me”, where she shone on the red carpet.
JLo was all smiles Tuesday night in a white lace gown from Giambattista Valli’s “Love” collection, the model the first in the fashion house’s bridal range.
The 52-year-old superstar teamed the long-sleeved, full-skirt dress with sparkly Jimmy Choo heels, a crystal-encrusted Dolce & Gabbana clutch and Dior jewellery.
Affleck, 49, looked dapper in a black coat, navy pants and dress shoes. He took advantage of the moment of the photos on the carpet, and even planted a kiss on the head of JLo in a moment of showing himself in front of the cameras.
In the movie, in which JLo is a pop star who marries a random audience member (Owen Wilson) at one of her concerts after being stood up by her rocker fiancé (Maluma), she wears a spectacular dress Zuhair Murad Couture bridal gown. (AND)