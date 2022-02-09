“Don’t Look Up”: David Sirota Discusses His Oscar Nomination for Screenplay of Hit Media and Climate Change Satire

We spoke to David Sirota, a longtime progressive journalist and adviser to Bernie Sanders on his 2020 election campaign, who was just nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay for the hit Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” which he co-wrote with the film’s director, Adam McKay. The film shows in the form of satire the struggle to make society aware of climate change and, something even more difficult, to get world leaders to take action on it. The plot follows the plight of astronomy professor Dr. Randall Mindy (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his doctoral student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who fail to get the planet to take their warnings about the threat seriously. impending comment that could end human existence. The film shows audiences “how ridiculous and destructive our world has become when it comes to using science constructively,” says Sirota. Given the tendency of the corporate media to play down serious issues, the film poses a basic question: “How do we give scientific knowledge about climate change a prominent presence in political discourse?”

