Dog Power Leads 2022 Oscar Nominations

Netflix will have two opportunities to win the long-awaited statuette for Best Film, which will compete with its films the power of the dog Y don’t look up. They are on the same triplet Dune, coda, Belfest, king richard, Licorice Pizza, the alley of lost souls, Love without barriers Y drive my car.

The nominees for the 94th edition of the Oscars, which will have its award ceremony on Sunday, March 27, were announced yesterday. The Netflix film The Power of the Dog leads the calls, including the supporting actor where it has two candidates; followed by Duna, who did not get the directing nomination for Denis Villenueve. Lady Gaga was also not remembered like the last Matrix film.

This last film marks history along with his other two nominations, that of Directing, for Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and that of International Film, representing Japan, in which he shares a dispute with Lunana: A yak in the classroomfrom Bhutan; It was the hand of Godfrom Italy; the worst person in the world, from Norway; Y fleefrom Denmark.

The Danish animation performed a feat by being convened in the Documentary short list, in which it is together with Ascension, Attica, Summer of Soul Y Writing with fire; in addition to appearing in the Animation category, in which he will fight for the golden statuette against The Mitchells vs. the machines, Charm, Luca Y Raya and the last dragonthe last three Disney productions.

Direction. The list of Directors also keeps its own. It will be disputed by Paul Thomas Anderson, of Licorice Pizza; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, from the Japanese film drive my car; Kenneth Branagh, for Belfest, who adds seven Oscar nominations throughout his career, all in different shortlists; Jane Champion, of the power of the dog, who is nominated again after 28 years and thus becomes the first woman to be nominated twice in this category; and Steven Spielberg of Love without barrierswho became the first person to receive this nomination in six different decades.

Javier Bardem, for be the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, for the power of the dog; Andrew Garfield, for Tick, tick… Boom!; Will Smith, for king richard; and Denzel Washington, for The tragedy of Macbethwill compete for the Actor.

The Cast will have Ciaran Hind in competition, for Belfast; Troy Kotsur, for coda; JK Simmons, for be the Ricardos; and Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-Mcphee, both for the power of the dog.

In the female case, in that of Actress, are Jessica Chastain, for Tammy Faye’s eyes; Olivia Coleman, for the dark daughter; Penelope Cruz for parallel mothers; Nicole Kidman, for be the Ricardos; and premiering at the Oscar, Kristen Stewart, for spencer.

In the supporting list appear Jessie Buckley, for the dark daughter; Ariana Debose, for Love without barriers; Judi Dench, for Belfast; Kirsten Dunst, for the power of the dog; and Aunjanue Ellis, for king richard.

In the Interpretation shortlists, of the 20 names, seven have already won an Oscar: Bardem, Colman, Cruz, Dench, Kidman, Simmons and Washington. There are two couples among the nominees: Bardem and Cruz, and Plemons and Dunst. None of the actresses called for Best Actress belongs to tapes that will compete for Best Film.

Summoned. Other tapes that will dispute statuettes are: Spider-Man: No Way Home, will fight for the Visual Effects; like no time to diesummoned to the same triplet and to those of Original Song and Sound; cruel appears in the Costume and Makeup; the latter also includes the only call for House of Gucci.

The mystery of Soho and Matrix Resurrections are among the forgotten tapes, while among the directors, Denis Villeneuve was not taken into account for Dune and Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Dark Daughter. In the case of the interpreters, the stars of Don’t look up, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett, as well as Lady Gaga and Jared Leto, both from House of Gucci, will not compete this year for the Oscar.







































Curiosities

– Upon being called, Jane Campion became the only woman in history to receive two directing nominations.

– Steven Spielberg became the first person to be nominated for directing in six decades.

– Two couples appear in the interpretation triples.

– None of the interpreters called for best actress appears in the tapes that will compete for Best Film.

– Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto were not called.