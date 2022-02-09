Did they secretly marry? Katy Perry gave details about her destination wedding with Orlando Bloom

U.S-. Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, and although they had plans to marry in Japan, the COVID-19 pandemic came and ruined their plans. Now, although rumors spread that the couple contracted marriage secretly, the artist clarified that they are still waiting for the perfect moment on the radio program Kyle & Jackie O Show.

Despite COVID-19, Katy Perry revealed that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom they are still hoping to say “I do” with a destination wedding. “It’s a destination location that, you know, we’re still trying to get it to work. But every other month it’s like, ‘New variant! New variant! New variant!’”, the artist clarified during the interview.

“Everything was ready for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was really excited to walk down the aisle pregnant. They were both so euphoric that all the details of the wedding were finally coming together, but they are taking a hiatus due to the coronavirus,” revealed a source close to Katy Perry at the time. The couple later welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

perry I also clarify your statements about Bloom he often leaves used dental floss strewn around the bathroom, and he said the actor isn’t too happy about it. “He hasn’t changed one bit. You can’t rein in that man. He’s a wild stud and that’s the way I like it. I think (the interview) came out on his birthday, and he didn’t love it as a gift. But you have to choose the lesser of evils to share”, joked the artist.

The star also referred to his residence in Las Vegas, and explained why he prefers this to traveling the world. “I have a little girl, so I don’t want to miss out on seeing her holding up the first day of preschool sign and saying, ‘Hello from Brussels!’ and Getting closer to the first day of preschool. Because I heard that these moments go by so fast and you don’t get them back and yes. I want it all, so I want a hybrid.” perry.



