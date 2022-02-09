Did Jesus Corona retire from the Mexican National Team? The reason why he has not been summoned despite his great moment at Cruz Azul

It was in 2016According to the records, when José de Jesús Corona played his last official match for the Mexican National TeamTwo years later, Gerardo Martino took over as coach of the national team and since then Cruz Azul’s goalkeeper was completely erased from all callsno matter what has established himself as the best goalkeeper in recent years in Mexican soccer.

“When we make a call, we normally call three goalkeepers, sometimes it’s four. And in the way that we do not discuss the timing of Coronawe cannot discuss that of Memo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota, Alfredo Talavera and Hugo González, who are the goalkeepers that we mentioned”, was the answer he gave ‘Tata’ Martino in 2020 before the absence of ‘Chuy’ in the Tri, despite the big moment that since then crossed the celestial archer.

“We always have some player that is left out, that maybe you would like to see, but I think, in the case of Corona, just like Talavera, they are players already tried in the national team and they are called at specific times, not permanently“insisted Gerardo Martino trying to explain the reasons why He did not call Jesús Corona to the Mexican National Team.

According to the statistics published by ‘Hora de futbol’, andThe goalkeeper of Cruz Azulwho even was consecrated as Champion of the Liga MX and Champion of Champions in 2021, is he goalkeeper of all Mexican soccer with the lowest average goals conceded per gameof the last two years, thus having better records than Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota and Jonathan Orozcowho have been the last summoned to the National selection.

That is why the speculations in social networks they do not wait, pointing to Televisa, owner of Club América as the main culprit that Memo Ochoa is the immovable goalkeeper of the Triregardless of your performance, even, you have to remember that during the brazil world cup process 2014, Own ‘Chuy’ Corona arrived to think that the Americanist archer had been imposed by the high command upon the arrival of Miguel Herrera as coachbut nevertheless, the ‘Louse’ did not tire of denying it.

“If there had been a call, even if it had been from the president, I go up to my room and pack my suitcase and have someone else come and direct. No one is going to tell me what I have to do, because I have the conscience to do it the way I like it”he explained indignantly ‘Louse’ Herrera at the time.

Did Jesus Corona officially retire from El Tri?

The truth is After the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Jesús Corona began to lose prominence, until Gerardo Martino arrived at the tricolor bench and was flatly erasedwhich made fans doubt about the possible retirement of the celestial goalkeeper of the Trihowever, the Argentine strategist himself clarified a year ago that ‘Chuy’ has never refused to defend the national goal.

“In no way can I say that Corona made contact with me or I made contact with him, regarding a refusal to be in Selection. And surely if you have this performance at some point you will have your chance“warned Gerard Martin.

In the same way, after consecrating himself as the monarch of Liga MX with Cruz Azul, in one of the few achievements that he needed to consummate in his career, after hang olympic gold in london 2012Own Jesús Corona denied that he had closed the doors to the Tri and ensured that they remainand waiting to be called again.

“I have always respected the decisions of the technicians, this is also a matter of taste, as a player you try to give your best effort, to show a good level. I do not close the doors of Selection; If the call is given, that’s great, if not, I’ll continue working as usual. we hope that we have the opportunity at some point and if not, in the same way very happyvery grateful, always the moments I had to represent my country are one of the most beautiful things that happened to me in my career“pointed out the cement captain.

Why hasn’t Jesús Corona been summoned to the Tri?

Thus, the only reason why Jesús Corona has not been summoned with the Mexico national teamdespite the great moment that crosses with Cruz Azul, and just as reaffirmed in the matchday 4 duel against León with two impossible saveswould be the age of the archer, who only on January 26 did he turn 41 years old; This was revealed by the journalist from ESPN, Mac Reséndiz, who assured that inside the Tri they already considered Chuy ‘old’.