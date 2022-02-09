David Granados, the Colombian who worked with Spielberg on West Side Story

To please his parents, David Granados, from Bogotá, not only studied Industrial Engineering, but also graduated with honors, but once he received his diploma, he decided that he had to do what he liked.

He traveled to New York where he consolidated his career as a model, the one he had started in Colombia, for designers and brands such as Alexander Wang, Public School, Telfar, Desigual, Idol Jose and Yirko Sirivich, and participated as a dancer in various productions of the Metropolitan Opera. from New York.

In recent years his career has been focused on acting, a facet that led him to settle in Los Angeles to be closer to big projects, as happened in 2021 when he was part of West Side Story, which Steven Spileberg directed and was released in theaters last December. He plays Shark, a Latin dancer.

He will also be part of a new Netflix music series, in which he personifies Fredy Mercury, which premieres this year. From his residence in Los Angeles, Granados, 30, spoke with EL COLOMBIANO about the experience of being in a Spielberg movie.

How did you get into music?

“I was in New York and I found out about the call for Latino actors who could dance well for a Steven Spielberg project. I auditioned with artists from all the Hispanic nations, there were more than 150. I jumped with emotion when I got the audition, it was a blessing”.

How do you rate your experience on this project?

“Impressive, the emotion of seeing my image on a billboard in Lincoln Center, in New York, of being on the poster, the book and being able to share everything with my family has no comparison.

Being part of this project directed by film legend Steven Spielberg has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life. Being immersed on the set with so much Latin talent, absorbing the story and the space, hand in hand with him and a team of cinematographers, choreographers and costumes was incredible, it is something that you do not learn in film school, but rather gain from experiences like these. It is something with immense artistic value.”

Between dancing, acting and modeling what are you passionate about?

“Definitely the acting. Putting myself in someone else’s shoes is amazing, but it’s even more so when you get to dance and act in the same project. Modeling was the introduction to this world and I have prepared myself for them to see beyond that facet.”

What’s coming for 2022?

“I am recording a project in Los Angeles, which you will see in due course. Always getting ready to give more, and I’m considering a couple of offers for some projects. We will see how that unfolds. The Fashion Week circuit is coming up in which I will participate and I am getting ready for a busy season of work”