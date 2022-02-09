David Faitelson clarified controversial tweet about the skater’s sexuality

It doesn’t matter what topic I touch, David Fatelson He always generates controversy with his opinions, especially through Twitter where he is usually very active.

The ESPN commentator lit up social networks by assuming the sexuality of the Mexican skater Donovan Carrillo who managed to become the first Latin American to advance to a Figure Skating Final in a few Winter Olympic Games.

Faitelson assured that Carrillo had faced, among other obstacles, homophobia for the sport he practices, a situation that generated the reaction of thousands of users who criticized him for promoting stereotypes towards the LGBT community.

“The Mexican Skater Donovan Carrillo He has had to overcome many obstacles to reach the Olympics. Perhaps the most complicated of all has been homophobia. Your triumph today is also a triumph for the times of tolerance and respect that our society demands,” Faitelson wrote on his Twitter account.

FAITELSON CLARIFIES THAT HIS WORDS WERE MISUNDERSTANDED

However, hours later Faitelson He clarified his first tweet by ensuring that his words were misunderstood and never assumed that Carrillo was homosexual.

“All human beings have a brain, some of us use it, others don’t. I will tell those who don’t use it that I never said that Donovan Carrillo was homosexual. I don’t give a damn about his sexual preferences. I said that I had suffered homophobia because of him. sport that he practises”, he replied.

A few years ago, Carrilo himself had clarified that it does not bother him that they call him gay because he is not, while, on the contrary, it bothers him that they use the word as an insult to his effort.

