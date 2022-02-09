Dane DeHaan Joins Christopher Nolan Movie

Along with other famous stars, the actor Dane DeHaan is the last to join “Oppenheimer”the director’s next project Christopher Nolan.

Dane DeHaan Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/G15RJvqRdd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 7, 2022

The film that will be released next year narrates the historical drama around the life of the Creator of the Atomic Bomb.

Jump to the scientific past

Nolan is part of the exclusive club of the best-known and most fascinating directors to work with, with great works of cinema such as the saga of “The Dark Knight”, “Inception”, “Dunkirk” and its most recent premiere “Tenet” (2020).

When choosing, the actors do not hesitate to direct them in one of their projects. Now the turn of Dane Haan’s collaborating for the first time with the filmmaker. “Oppenheimer” will mark his return to theaters three years after his last film. “The Kid” of 2019.

The new film from the British director will focus on the tumultuous life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, theoretical physicist and the father of the atomic bomb. Among the milestones that marked him, Nolan will detail his work during World War II and his subsequent exile from the United States.

Filming will take place in New Mexico next year and it will be an adaptation of the book.American Prometheus: The Triumph of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird.

A premiere full of big stars

DeHaan, known for his role as Harry Osborn/Green Goblin in “The Amazing Spider-man 2,” will join the cast with Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Jean Tatlock, Robert Downey Jr., Ben Safdie, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Josh Harnett.

Also, “Oppenheimer” will star Cillian Murphy, who has collaborated on many occasions with Nolan, with supporting roles. Now, the “Peaky Blinders” star will bring the physique to life.

On the other hand, this will be the first film produced by the British director with Universalafter ending its relationship with the Warner Bros. studio. The film is expected to be released next July 21, 2023.