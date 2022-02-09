“Cryptocurrencies are not a safe haven for criminals”: The FBI arrests a couple for stealing and laundering $4.5 billion in bitcoins

They face up to 20 years in prison for laundering money stolen from a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

A couple was arrested Tuesday in New York for the alleged theft and laundering of cryptocurrencies worth $4.5 billion, according to a report published on the US Department of Justice website.

According to court documents, FBI agents have arrested Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, for conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoins stolen from Bitfinex (cryptocurrency exchange), after they a ‘hacker’ hacked their systems in 2016. Both risk a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

In the past 5 years, the defendants have withdrawn nearly 25,000 of the stolen bitcoins from electronic wallets through a complex money laundering scheme that included creating false identities to open bank accounts and software to automate transactions. They made 2,000 transactions, increasing the value from $72 million (what they were worth then) to $4.5 billion.

Following a search warrant, FBI agents accessed the couple’s online account files, where they discovered the private keys of the digital wallet that received the funds stolen from Bitfinex. This allowed them to seize and legally recover more than 94,000 bitcoins. At the time of the seizure, the cryptocurrencies were worth $3.6 billion.

“Today’s arrests and the largest financial seizure in the department’s history demonstrate that cryptocurrencies are not a safe haven for criminals,” said Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco.